Hi, remote workers!
We'll pay you to work from Tulsa.
You're going to love it here.

We're looking for builders, hustlers and change-makers. We'll provide the canvas.

You're looking for something new.
We're looking for great people to join the Tulsa community.

$10,000
Eligibility

To be considered for the Tulsa Remote program, we ask that applicants meet all four eligibility requirements: You can move to Tulsa within 6 months. You have full time remote employment, or are self-employed outside of Tulsa county. You are 18+ years old. You are eligible to work in the United States.

Can Move to Tulsa Within 6 Months

Full-Time Remote Employment
or Self-Employed Outside Oklahoma

18+ Years Old

Eligible to Work in United States

Selection Process

Less like a job interview, more like a first date. We're confident you'll fall in love but want to make sure we're looking for the same things. We'll chat online and then meet in person to see if we're a match.

We love our city, and we'd love for you to be a part of its growth. Ready to join us?

Benefits

The benefits of moving to Tulsa don't end here, but it's a great way to start. From cash and housing, to office space and community, we've got you covered.

We know remote arrangements take planning. We'll give you some money upfront to help with relocation expenses, a monthly stipend to keep things moving and the rest when you've finished the first year.

Your New Town

Coworking Community
Need some desk space to get things done? 36 Degrees North, a dynamic coworking space in Downtown Tulsa, provides a place to get work done and collaborate with other local entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads.

Your New Office

for New Apartment
You'll have the option of living in new, fully-furnished apartments in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District at a discounted price. We'll even cover your utilities for the first three months.

Your New Home

We've designed community building programming, events and meetups to help you engage with the organizations, local nonprofits and individuals that are working to make Tulsa the best it can be.

Your New Crew
Why we're doing this:
We created Tulsa Remote to enhance Tulsa's talented and successful workforce community by bringing like-minded, bright and driven individuals to the city for community building, collaboration and networking.
We'd love to get you the information and resources you need to take the leap to move to Tulsa.
We’d love to have you with us as we make Tulsa one of America’s best cities.

Do you manage or own a business? We've got something for you too. Let's talk.

Have any general questions? Contact us at info@tulsaremote.com.

Life in Tulsa

Tight-knit community meets a population large enough to support world-class music and theatre, sports venues and one of the most impressive park systems in the country, including the recently opened $465 million Gathering Place.

/ Tulsa Tough / Tulsa Raft Race / Oktoberfest / Juneteenth

With festivals, races and celebrations happening throughout the year, you'll struggle to find a weekend with nothing to do. Better binge watch your favorite shows before you get here.

/ Vintage Wine Bar / Valkyrie / Hodges Bend / Saturn Room

From tiki lounges to speakeasies and hole-in-the-wall neighborhood bars, there's no shortage of places to grab a drink or celebrate with friends... or make new friends.

/ Tulsa Arts District / Blue Dome District / Cherry Street / East Village / Kendall Whittier

Tulsa's 30+ entertainment and residential districts offer diverse landscapes and inclusive communities for you to find the perfect place for inspiration.

/ Burn Co BBQ / Lone Wolf / Amelia's / Oren / Andolini's / The Tropical

Nationally-recognized restaurants meet local Tulsa flair. With incredibly diverse cuisine, you can't find food this delicious, at prices this affordable, anywhere else.

/ Philbrook Museum / 108 Contemporary / Woody Guthrie Center / Gilcrease Museum / First Friday Art Crawl

Explore Philbrook and its formal gardens, get lost in one of the world's largest collections of Native American and Western art at Gilcrease, or stroll through multiple galleries during Tulsa's free monthly Art Crawl in the Arts District.

/ Cain's Ballroom / Duet Jazz Club / BOK Center

From the historic Cain's Ballroom and Brady Theater, to the award-winning BOK Center and up-and-coming Duet Jazz Club, Tulsa's music scene continues to be a thriving component of its unique culture.

/ Cabin Boys Brewery / Fair Fellow Coffee / Marshall Brewing / Heirloom Rustic Ales / Cirque Coffee Roasters / Welltown Brewing

With internationally recognized coffee roasters and breweries, there's always a place to refuel. Grab your laptop and take a break with dozens of choices around town.

/ Turkey Mountain / River Parks / Tulsa Botanical Garden / Woodward Park

With hundreds of acres of wilderness areas, urban parks and greenspaces, Tulsa offers countless opportunities to get outside, get some fresh air and explore.

/ Flash Flood Studios / Fab Lab / Tulsa Artist Fellowship

Creatives mold the vibrant culture in Tulsa. With community workshops, art showings, local fabrication spaces and unique shops, the opportunities to express yourself are endless.

/ Gathering Place

Gathering Place, Tulsa's 66-acre riverfront park, offers out-of-this-world play structures (plus bar and lounge space for those of us too big for the banana slide).

Looking for more events and activities in Tulsa? Check out our friends at Root Tulsa!

Here's how Tulsa's cost of living compares to other major cities:

San Francisco, CA New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Washington DC Seattle, WA Boston, MA Denver, CO Portland, OR San Diego, CA Chicago, IL Austin, TX
Tulsa has:

Community
Come see for yourself.
Cost of Living

The median home price in Tulsa is $157,200—43% below the national average!

Massive Investments to Urban Green Space

Space to run, play, climb and slide. Tulsa has seen unparalleled investments to public space for a city of its size.

What Commute?

Far less congestion than cities like Austin, Atlanta and Dallas. Parking is plentiful (and widely free!)

Stable Job Market

Looking for a job? Browse curated job listings at Tulsa based companies.

House Hunting? We have some of the best around.

Sold: 10/18 2104 E 24th St Tulsa, OK 74114

$423,249 - 3 Beds - 2 Bath - 2,236 sqft
2132 E 17th St Tulsa, OK 74104

$283,380 - 2 Beds - 2 Bath - 1,677 sqft
Sold: 9/18 4202 E 75th Pl Tulsa, OK 74136

$451,154 - 4 Beds - 6 Bath - 4,236 sqft
8909 S Gary Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137

$269,000 - 4 Beds - 3 Bath - 2,742 sqft
1643 S College Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104

$259,900 - 2 Beds - 2 Bath - 1,733 sqft

Ready for your next chapter? Let Tulsa be part of the story.

