To be considered for the Tulsa Remote program, we ask that applicants meet all four eligibility requirements: You can move to Tulsa within 6 months. You have full time remote employment, or are self-employed outside of Tulsa county. You are 18+ years old. You are eligible to work in the United States.
Can Move to Tulsa Within 6 Months
Full-Time Remote Employment
or Self-Employed Outside Oklahoma
18+ Years Old
Eligible to Work in United States
Less like a job interview, more like a first date. We're confident you'll fall in love but want to make sure we're looking for the same things. We'll chat online and then meet in person to see if we're a match.
Have any questions? We're here to help. Contact us at info@tulsaremote.com.
We know remote arrangements take planning. We'll give you some money upfront to help with relocation expenses, a monthly stipend to keep things moving and the rest when you've finished the first year.
Need some desk space to get things done? 36 Degrees North, a dynamic coworking space in Downtown Tulsa, provides a place to get work done and collaborate with other local entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads.
You'll have the option of living in new, fully-furnished apartments in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District at a discounted price. We'll even cover your utilities for the first three months.
We've designed community building programming, events and meetups to help you engage with the organizations, local nonprofits and individuals that are working to make Tulsa the best it can be.
With festivals, races and celebrations happening throughout the year, you'll struggle to find a weekend with nothing to do. Better binge watch your favorite shows before you get here.
From tiki lounges to speakeasies and hole-in-the-wall neighborhood bars, there's no shortage of places to grab a drink or celebrate with friends... or make new friends.
Tulsa's 30+ entertainment and residential districts offer diverse landscapes and inclusive communities for you to find the perfect place for inspiration.
Nationally-recognized restaurants meet local Tulsa flair. With incredibly diverse cuisine, you can't find food this delicious, at prices this affordable, anywhere else.
Explore Philbrook and its formal gardens, get lost in one of the world's largest collections of Native American and Western art at Gilcrease, or stroll through multiple galleries during Tulsa's free monthly Art Crawl in the Arts District.
From the historic Cain's Ballroom and Brady Theater, to the award-winning BOK Center and up-and-coming Duet Jazz Club, Tulsa's music scene continues to be a thriving component of its unique culture.
With internationally recognized coffee roasters and breweries, there's always a place to refuel. Grab your laptop and take a break with dozens of choices around town.
With hundreds of acres of wilderness areas, urban parks and greenspaces, Tulsa offers countless opportunities to get outside, get some fresh air and explore.
Creatives mold the vibrant culture in Tulsa. With community workshops, art showings, local fabrication spaces and unique shops, the opportunities to express yourself are endless.
Gathering Place, Tulsa's 66-acre riverfront park, offers out-of-this-world play structures (plus bar and lounge space for those of us too big for the banana slide).
The median home price in Tulsa is $157,200—43% below the national average!
Space to run, play, climb and slide. Tulsa has seen unparalleled investments to public space for a city of its size.
Far less congestion than cities like Austin, Atlanta and Dallas. Parking is plentiful (and widely free!)
